Thursday, February 22, 2024

11:00 AM-12:30 PM Eastern Time

High quality samples are key for data reproducibility and reliability. For biophysical protein characterization, quality samples are defined as those containing pure, soluble protein exhibiting structural and functional integrity. Mass photometry is a powerful analytical method that enables rapid characterization of protein samples in solution. It can be used to assess sample heterogeneity and protein complex stability ahead of downstream structural analyses, and it can also support membrane protein purification and characterization workflows.

In this webinar brought to you by Refeyn, Perla Vega and Philip Kitchen will discuss how to use mass photometry in protein purification workflows, sample characterization prior to cryo-electron microscopy analysis, and G-protein coupled receptor solubilization.

Topics to be covered

How to monitor sample quality with mass photometry

What types of molecules and complexes can be analyzed with mass photometry

How to characterize complex samples, including nanodisc-embedded membrane protein samples



Perla Vega, PhD

Sales and Applications Specialist

Refeyn



Philip Kitchen, PhD

BBSRC Discovery Fellow

School of Biosciences

Aston University