When constructing bacterial artificial chromosomes (BACs), researchers must verify that they successfully inserted their gene of interest. Because these insertions are large, scientists perform their quality control assessments using pulsed field gel electrophoresis (PFGE), which resolves big DNA fragments. However, traditional PFGE often creates workflow bottlenecks as the electrophoresis step can take up to 16 hours followed by an additional time-consuming staining procedure. The Femto Pulse system automates pulsed field electrophoresis and can run multiple samples in parallel, separating and visualizing DNA fragments from BAC constructs in a fraction of the time.

Download this application note from Agilent to learn how scientists tested the Femto Pulse system against traditional PFGE.