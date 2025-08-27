Restoring Nature with NGS: The Role of Automation in Conservation Science

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Friday, September 26th, 2025

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM ET

Centuries of unmitigated ecological harm have led to significant losses in biodiversity, species extinction, and ecosystem collapse. To restore some of these losses and buffer against future harm, researchers aim to revive extinct species and rebuild ecological niches. In this webinar brought to you by Colossal Biosciences, Kedrick Mckissock will discuss how automation is driving progress in genome engineering for de-extinction and biodiversity restoration.

Topics to be covered

How advanced automation technologies enable scalability, high-throughput, and precise analysis of edited genomes

How scientists leverage scalable sequencing workflows to gain deeper insights into genomic edits

How cutting-edge technologies advance broader efforts in ecological recovery and species revival