High-Throughput NGS for Biodiversity Restoration
Webinar

Restoring Nature with NGS: The Role of Automation in Conservation Science

In this webinar, Kedrick Mckissock will discuss how cutting-edge genomics helps scientists forge a path towards ecological recovery and species revival.

Friday, September 26th, 2025
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM ET

Centuries of unmitigated ecological harm have led to significant losses in biodiversity, species extinction, and ecosystem collapse. To restore some of these losses and buffer against future harm, researchers aim to revive extinct species and rebuild ecological niches. In this webinar brought to you by Colossal Biosciences, Kedrick Mckissock will discuss how automation is driving progress in genome engineering for de-extinction and biodiversity restoration. 

Topics to be covered

  • How advanced automation technologies enable scalability, high-throughput, and precise analysis of edited genomes 
  • How scientists leverage scalable sequencing workflows to gain deeper insights into genomic edits 
  • How cutting-edge technologies advance broader efforts in ecological recovery and species revival
Kedrick Mckissock


Kedrick Mckissock
Senior Research Associate
Colossal Biosciences Sequencing Core


