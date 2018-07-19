WIKIMEDIA, ALEX HANSONIn a letter sent to President Donald Trump on Wednesday (November 1) and publicized by The Washington Post, Sam Clovis requested to be withdrawn from consideration as undersecretary for research, education, and economics for the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). Trump’s July nomination of Clovis for the position quickly faced criticism due to his lack of credentials in science or agriculture. But in the last week, criticism of Clovis boiled over as it became apparent that he knew of foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos’s role in coordinating communication between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

With court documents released earlier this week revealing that Papadopoulos had last month pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI about his connection with Russia, it became “pretty clear [Clovis] wasn’t going to get through the process,” a senior administration official tells Politico.

Clovis himself seemed to admit...