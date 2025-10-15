An illustration of the cells comprising the tumor microenvironment.
Infographic

Single-Cell Mapping of the Tumor Microenvironment

Whole transcriptome spatial profiling reveals new insights into tumor-stroma dynamics in cancer tissues.

Despite progress in cancer biology, deciphering the spatial architecture of the tumor microenvironment remains a challenge. Traditional approaches lack the resolution to map cell-type-specific gene expression within native tissue context. Unbiased spatial transcriptomics provides researchers with a powerful tool to examine tumor heterogeneity and cellular crosstalk.

Download this poster to learn about

  • An advanced method for high-resolution transcriptomic mapping
  • Spatial gene expression insights across breast, lung, and pancreatic tumors
  • Detection of tumor, stromal, and immune cell interactions

  • 10X Genomics

