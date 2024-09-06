This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Thursday, October 10th, 2024

9:30 - 11:00 AM ET

Antimicrobial resistance is on the rise and has the potential to devastate communities worldwide. To reduce the spread of antibiotic resistance, researchers must expand their understanding of how bacteria acquire resistance and devise innovative approaches to address this global health crisis.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Stineke van Houte and Simon Moore will discuss how they designed bacteria-based systems using synthetic biology tools and employed these strategies to examine and alter antimicrobial resistance development.

Topics to be covered

Engineering a conjugative plasmid to carry a CRISPR-based system and using this tool to remove antimicrobial resistance genes from microbial communities

Developing a cell-free gene expression system from Klebsiella pneumoniae to screen antimicrobials and study laboratory-evolved resistance mechanisms



Stineke van Houte

Professor and Principal Investigator

Environment and Sustainability Institute

University of Exeter





Simon Moore

Senior Lecturer in Synthetic Biology

School of Biological and Behavioural Sciences

Queen Mary University of London

