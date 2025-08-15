Red bloods cells and proteins flowing inside a blood vessel
Whitepaper

Stabilizing Plasma Proteins for Reliable Proteomics

A novel preservation method for blood plasma proteins helps scientists address preanalytical challenges for capturing high-quality proteomic data.

Blood-based plasma proteomics offers insights into systemic biology, but sample degradation can obscure critical signals. Preanalytical issues, such as delayed plasma processing, platelet activation, or hemolysis, may hinder reproducibility. Proteomics researchers need solutions that help stabilize blood samples to preserve analytes at the point of collection and maintain sample integrity across workflows.

Download this white paper to learn how a new blood collection tube extends plasma protein stability in whole blood at room temperature, preserves sample integrity during transport and storage, and ensures assay compatibility for downstream proteomic workflows.


HEMAcollect™•PROTEIN BCT is for Research Use Only, not for use in diagnostic procedures.


