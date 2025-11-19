Innovation Spotlight

Stellar Spatial Biology with 3D Multiomics

Todd Dickinson from Stellaromics introduces a new system that redefines spatial analysis in thick, intact tissue.

Written byThe Scientist and Stellaromics
| 5 min read
Save for Later
Futuristic 3D pyramid and geometric shapes floating in a cosmic scene representing spatial dimensions

3D spatial transcriptomics reveals cellular architecture and rare cell interactions in intact tissue, offering new insight into complex biological systems.

Image credit:©iStock, muffin-pyramid
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
5:00
Share

Many spatial biology researchers rely on two-dimensional tools, which section the cellular architecture and processes occurring within 3D tissues into flat layers. Three-dimensional multiomic analysis offers a more accurate and comprehensive view, illuminating the structural and molecular context of cellular behavior. The shift to 3D is opening new avenues in disease research, drug discovery, and systems biology.

A photo of Todd Dickinson, the chief executive officer of Stellaromics. Credit: Stellaromics
Todd Dickinson, PhD
Chief Executive Officer
Stellaromics

In this Innovation Spotlight, chief executive officer of Stellaromics Todd Dickinson discusses the company’s mission to enhance spatial biology research with the Pyxa™ platform. By providing a 3D view of cellular architecture in thick tissue samples, the technology reveals spatial gradients, structural layering, and long-range interactions invisible to 2D methods.

Why is 3D multiomic analysis so important for understanding biological processes?

Biological systems do not operate in two dimensions; cells form intricate networks, tissues fold into complex architectures, and signals often travel across long distances. Traditional 2D spatial biology methods, while powerful, capture only a thin slice of this complexity. That means critical information about how cells interact within their full microenvironment can be missed entirely.

Continue reading below...

Like this story? Sign up for FREE Newsletter updates:

Latest science news storiesTopic-tailored resources and eventsCustomized newsletter content
Subscribe

Stellaromics was founded on a simple but transformative idea: biology is inherently three-dimensional, so the tools that scientists use to study biology should reflect that. Despite recent advances in multiplex spatial biology methods, researchers have been constrained to analysis of thin tissue slices and 2D data, which flatten biology’s complexity. Our vision is to unlock the next dimension of spatial biology by giving scientists the ability to study intact, thick tissue structures in 3D with true subcellular resolution and multiomic readouts.

In short, 3D multiomics allows scientists to study biology in its true native form, unlocking insights into tissue organization, disease progression, and therapeutic response that simply are not accessible with 2D methods.

How does your platform compare to existing spatial biology tools?

One of the biggest challenges with traditional 2D approaches is that reconstructing tissues from thin serial sections can distort delicate structures, lose cellular layers, and place a huge computational burden on labs trying to stitch hundreds of images into a 3D model. Those limitations are inherent to systems that were designed for 2D and then adapted to approximate 3D.

Continue reading below...
An abstract illustration of clear molecules in front of a dark blue background.
Article
Getting Started with Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry
Analytical laboratories require guidance on system types, workflows, and site preparation when adopting liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry.
Read More

The Pyxa system was designed differently from the start. Instead of relying on reconstructions, it captures biology directly in intact, thick tissue samples, preserving the true architecture and cellular context. By integrating our proprietary STARmap chemistries1 with advanced optics and fluidics, Pyxa enables researchers to profile both gene expression and translational activity at subcellular resolution across large tissue volumes.

In practice, the two approaches work hand in hand: 2D methods map broad landscapes, while Pyxa delivers a three-dimensional, multiomic deep dive into the most biologically important regions. Together, they give researchers a more complete view of biology than either approach could achieve alone.

In this way, we see Pyxa as highly complementary to existing 2D platforms. Thin-section approaches remain powerful for whole-transcriptome discovery or for analyzing very large tissue areas at lower resolution. Pyxa builds on those insights by allowing researchers to zoom in on intact structures in 3D, adding resolution, depth, and multiomic context that 2D methods simply can’t provide.

Just as importantly, we’ve worked to make the workflow seamless and accessible. Pyxa automates tissue prep, imaging, and analysis, while the analysis software, PyxaStudio, provides an intuitive, interactive 3D environment for exploring data without the need for a dedicated bioinformatics team. The result is a platform that doesn’t just add another dimension to spatial biology, it makes 3D multiomics practical, reproducible, and scalable.

How have researchers used Pyxa to unlock insights that other platforms may have missed?

The most exciting part of my job is seeing how researchers use Pyxa to answer questions that were previously impossible to ask. One compelling example comes from the field of neuroscience. Using tissue sections up to 100 microns thick, scientists can now visualize neural circuits, which span multiple cell layers and are easily missed or destroyed when utilizing thin, 2D slices. Combining 3D spatial transcriptomics with single-cell RNA sequencing datasets has enabled the creation of a brain atlas and cellular mapping across 3D neural networks, including rare cell-to-cell connections often missed in 2D analyses.2

Continue reading below...
Red bloods cells and proteins flowing inside a blood vessel
Whitepaper
Stabilizing Plasma Proteins for Reliable Proteomics
A novel preservation method for blood plasma proteins helps scientists address preanalytical challenges for capturing high-quality proteomic data.
Read More

In immuno-oncology, 3D spatial transcriptomics has been used to detect rare cell-cell communication events that drive resistance to immunotherapy.3 By using single-cell and spatial analysis, scientists can detect subpopulations of treatment-resistant cancer cells before they become dominant in a tumor. Being able to identify these rare, resistant cells in 3D, where you can capture even more of the tumor microenvironment, could help us get ahead of treatment failure or relapse, and identify early signs of disease recurrence.

How do scientists using Pyxa analyze their data?

One of the biggest hurdles in spatial biology has always been the data analysis. With 2D methods, researchers often generate hundreds of thin tissue sections that need to be digitally stitched together into a pseudo-3D model—a process that is computationally heavy, prone to artifacts, and requires significant bioinformatics expertise just to make the data usable.

With Pyxa, we take a different approach. Because the system captures biology directly in intact 3D tissue, PyxaStudio starts with the true structure preserved, no reconstruction required. The software lets researchers interactively examine the 3D architecture of their sample, run automated pipelines for segmentation, clustering, and spatial pattern detection, and then easily export data for deeper downstream analysis.

Importantly, data from Pyxa is fully compatible with many of the open-source tools scientists already use, making it easy to fold 3D data into existing computational workflows.

A cluster of 3D blocks in various colors, representing 3D multiomic data derived from tissue

Stellaromics’ platform combines STARmap chemistry, volumetric confocal imaging, and automated workflows to deliver high-resolution, 3D multiomic data from intact tissue samples.

©iStock, 3d_kot

This compatibility has been a priority for us, because accessibility and interpretability are as important as innovation. Our goal is not just to deliver high-quality 3D multiomic data, but to make sure it integrates seamlessly with the analysis pipelines researchers already know and trust.

As spatial biology techniques continue to evolve, where do you see Stellaromics playing the biggest role in shaping biomedical research and drug discovery?

Looking ahead, Stellaromics aims to be a foundational tool at the intersection of spatial biology, drug discovery, and clinical research. Our team is deeply driven to improve human health, and we believe the ability to generate high-resolution, 3D spatial multiomic data from intact tissue samples will be transformative, particularly in understanding complex diseases such as cancer, autoimmunity, and neurodegeneration. In drug discovery, for example, Pyxa can provide novel insights into drug targeting and efficacy in the context of cell and gene therapy. By enabling researchers to visualize the precise location of a drug and its effect on local gene expression with subcellular localization, our technology can help optimize therapeutic delivery and identify new targets with greater precision.

Continue reading below...
3D ribbon structure of protein domains studied in proteomics research
Article
The Power of Proteomics
Proteomic analysis provides scientists with a deeper understanding of the molecular events that influence health and disease.
Read More

We are excited to see more meaningful integration of multiple omics layers, combining methods including epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics with transcriptomic data. We will even be introducing an entirely new data type—spatial translatomics—with our RIBOmap assay, which maps actively translating mRNAs. Together, these technologies provide a unified view of gene expression and protein translation within a 3D context, offering a more complete picture of cellular function and interaction than ever before.

  1. Wang X, et al. Three-dimensional intact-tissue sequencing of single-cell transcriptional states. Science. 2018;361:eaat5691.
  2. Shi H, et al. Spatial atlas of the mouse central nervous system at molecular resolution. Nature. 2023;622(7983):552-561.
  3. Sui X, et al. Scalable spatial single-cell transcriptomics and translatomics in 3D thick tissue blocks. bioRxiv. 2024.08.05.606553.

Related Topics

Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Image of a woman with her hands across her stomach. She has a look of discomfort on her face. There is a blown up image of her stomach next to her and it has colorful butterflies and gut bacteria all swarming within the gut.
November 2025, Issue 1

Why Do We Feel Butterflies in the Stomach?

These fluttering sensations are the brain’s reaction to certain emotions, which can be amplified or soothed by the gut’s own “bugs".

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

An image of a DNA sequencing spectrum with a radial blur filter applied.

A Comprehensive Guide to Next-Generation Sequencing

Integra Logo
Golden geometric pattern on a blue background, symbolizing the precision, consistency, and technique essential to effective pipetting.

Best Practices for Precise Pipetting

Integra Logo
Olga Anczukow and Ryan Englander discuss how transcriptome splicing affects immune system function in lung cancer.

Long-Read RNA Sequencing Reveals a Regulatory Role for Splicing in Immunotherapy Responses

Pacific Biosciences logo
Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Products

Product News

Labvantage Logo

LabVantage Solutions Awarded $22.3 Million U.S Customs and Border Protection Contract to Deliver Next-Generation Forensic LIMS

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Evosep Unveils Open Innovation Initiative to Expand Standardization in Proteomics

SPT Labtech Logo
OGT logo

OGT expands MRD detection capabilities with new SureSeq Myeloid MRD Plus NGS Panel