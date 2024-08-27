Synthetic technologies allow scientists to venture into uncharted waters, asking unique research questions and finding previously unattainable solutions to some of life’s biggest mysteries. From gene editing to protein engineering, synthesized DNA libraries enable researchers to grasp once unreachable high-throughput screening applications and dismantle barriers between experimental ideation and execution.

In this podcast series brought to you by Twist Bioscience, The Scientist’s Creative Services Team talks to experts about their experiences implementing Twist Bioscience’s synthesized long double-stranded gene pools, Multiplexed Gene Fragments, for high-throughput screening.





Episode 1 - Engineering Gene Regulation through Creative Experimental Design

Date: August 20, 2024

In this episode, Josh Tycko, a neurobiology postdoctoral researcher in Michael Greenberg's laboratory at Harvard Medical School, talks about investigating gene regulation with synthetic DNA libraries.

Speaker:

Josh Tycko, PhD

Postdoctoral Researcher

Department of Neurobiology

Harvard Medical School









Episode 2 – Coming soon!

Date: September 3, 2024

In this episode, Jeffrey Chang, a senior graduate student in Nick Polizzi’s laboratory at Harvard University, speaks about combining computation and experimentation to develop de novo ligand-binding proteins using large gene fragment pools.

Speaker:

Jeffrey Chang

Graduate Student

Nick Polizzi Laboratory

Harvard University and Dana Farber Cancer Center









Episode 3 – Training AI Models with More Sequence Diversity to Improve Hits

Date: September 17, 2024

In this episode, Pierce Ogden, Chief Scientific Officer of Manifold Biotechnologies, discusses the power of pairing large gene fragment pools with AI-designed libraries for better therapeutic discovery and delivery.





Speaker:

Pierce Ogden, PhD

Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer

Manifold Biotechnologies








