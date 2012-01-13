ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. 1000 Genomes Project

1000 Genomes Project

Google Offers Genome Storage, Analysis
Kerry Grens | Nov 11, 2014 | 1 min read
The Internet search giant joins a number of other companies offering cloud computing and genome storage.
Mutations Pervade Mitochondrial DNA
Jyoti Madhusoodanan | Jul 6, 2014 | 3 min read
Pathogenic mutations in mitochondrial DNA are common in healthy people, according to a new study.
Our Missing Genes
Sabrina Richards | Feb 17, 2012 | 1 min read
New research suggests that the average person has about 20 genes with loss-of-function mutations—many more than previously suspected.
Same Day Genomes
Megan Scudellari | Jan 13, 2012 | 2 min read
Two new sequencing machines will read a human genome in 24 hours.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT