ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
1000 Genomes Project
1000 Genomes Project
Google Offers Genome Storage, Analysis
Kerry Grens
| Nov 11, 2014
| 1 min read
The Internet search giant joins a number of other companies offering cloud computing and genome storage.
Mutations Pervade Mitochondrial DNA
Jyoti Madhusoodanan
| Jul 6, 2014
| 3 min read
Pathogenic mutations in mitochondrial DNA are common in healthy people, according to a new study.
Our Missing Genes
Sabrina Richards
| Feb 17, 2012
| 1 min read
New research suggests that the average person has about 20 genes with loss-of-function mutations—many more than previously suspected.
Same Day Genomes
Megan Scudellari
| Jan 13, 2012
| 2 min read
Two new sequencing machines will read a human genome in 24 hours.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT