An engineered coronavirus with the N501Y mutation—one of many mutations present in the emerging B.1.1.7 and 501.V2 variants of the coronavirus—is neutralized by the sera of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

Mutation in SARS-CoV-2 Variant Does Not Affect Vaccine: Study

