Over the past few years, several companies have developed rapid DNA tests that can be used in the field to identify remains in 90 minutes—but President Trump suggested the confirmation only took 15.

Did On-Site Rapid DNA Testing Identify al-Baghdadi’s Remains?

Did On-Site Rapid DNA Testing Identify al-Baghdadi’s Remains?

Over the past few years, several companies have developed rapid DNA tests that can be used in the field to identify remains in 90 minutes—but President Trump suggested the confirmation only took 15.

Over the past few years, several companies have developed rapid DNA tests that can be used in the field to identify remains in 90 minutes—but President Trump suggested the confirmation only took 15.