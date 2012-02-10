ADVERTISEMENT
abuse
Women Surveyed About Sexual Harassment Tell Their Stories
Katarina Zimmer
| Dec 12, 2017
| 2 min read
Marie Claire
speaks with researchers who’d reported abuse in studies of harassment in the field.
Different Alcoholic Drinks Tied to Different Moods
Catherine Offord
| Nov 21, 2017
| 2 min read
An online survey finds that people report feeling most relaxed with a glass of red wine or beer, and most aggressive when drinking spirits.
OU in Trouble for Animal Treatment
Kerry Grens
| Mar 2, 2015
| 1 min read
The US Department of Agriculture has cited the University of Oklahoma for abusing baboons.
Comment on New NIH Center
Megan Scudellari
| Feb 10, 2012
| 1 min read
Input lines are open for the National Institute of Substance Use and Addiction Disorders.
