ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. abuse

abuse

Women Surveyed About Sexual Harassment Tell Their Stories
Katarina Zimmer | Dec 12, 2017 | 2 min read
Marie Claire speaks with researchers who’d reported abuse in studies of harassment in the field.
Different Alcoholic Drinks Tied to Different Moods
Catherine Offord | Nov 21, 2017 | 2 min read
An online survey finds that people report feeling most relaxed with a glass of red wine or beer, and most aggressive when drinking spirits.
OU in Trouble for Animal Treatment
Kerry Grens | Mar 2, 2015 | 1 min read
The US Department of Agriculture has cited the University of Oklahoma for abusing baboons.
Comment on New NIH Center
Megan Scudellari | Feb 10, 2012 | 1 min read
Input lines are open for the National Institute of Substance Use and Addiction Disorders.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT