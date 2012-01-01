ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. academic detailing

academic detailing

Contributors
The Scientist Staff | Jan 1, 2012 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the January 2012 issue of The Scientist.
Pitch Perfect
Josephine Johnston | Jan 1, 2012 | 6 min read
Academic detailing has the potential to significantly improve clinical practice.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT