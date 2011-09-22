ADVERTISEMENT
Adoptive Cell Therapy Summit
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Aug 24, 2020 | 2 min read
Join us to learn about adoptive cell therapies from leading experts in the field of cancer immunology. 
Eye Trials Give Hope for Stem Cells
Hannah Waters | Jan 24, 2012 | 4 min read
Preliminary data from human embryonic stem cell trials for two degenerative eye disorders are promising, but challenges remain for more complex tissues.
UK Approves Embryonic Stem Cell Trial
Jef Akst | Sep 22, 2011 | 1 min read
The US company investigating the use of human embryonic stem cells to treat a type of macular dystrophy expands its clinical trials to the UK.
