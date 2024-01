Children with acute flaccid myelitis are more likely to have antibodies against the viral family in their spinal fluid than are children without the illness.

More Evidence that Enterovirus May Cause Kids’ Paralyzing Disease

Children with acute flaccid myelitis are more likely to have antibodies against the viral family in their spinal fluid than are children without the illness.

