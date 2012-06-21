air microbes

ADVERTISEMENT
Blurred out people standing near train at station.
Cities Have Distinct Microbial Signatures: Study
The researchers found thousands of species not previously documented.
Image of the Day: Riding on Raindrops
The Scientist Staff | Mar 13, 2017 | 1 min read
A single raindrop falling on dry soil can spray a mist carrying thousands of microbes into the atmosphere. 
People Emit Unique Microbial Clouds
Karen Zusi | Sep 23, 2015 | 2 min read
DNA sequencing reveals personalized microbe communities in the air surrounding participants in a small study.
Roundup from Microbiology Meeting
Edyta Zielinska | Jun 21, 2012 | 3 min read
Some of the interesting stories researchers were discussing at this year’s American Society of Microbiology meeting in San Francisco.
