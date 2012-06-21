ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Cities Have Distinct Microbial Signatures: Study
The researchers found thousands of species not previously documented.
Cities Have Distinct Microbial Signatures: Study
Cities Have Distinct Microbial Signatures: Study
The researchers found thousands of species not previously documented.
The researchers found thousands of species not previously documented.
Home
Subjects
air microbes
air microbes
Image of the Day: Riding on Raindrops
The Scientist
Staff
| Mar 13, 2017
| 1 min read
A single raindrop falling on dry soil can spray a mist carrying thousands of microbes into the atmosphere.
People Emit Unique Microbial Clouds
Karen Zusi
| Sep 23, 2015
| 2 min read
DNA sequencing reveals personalized microbe communities in the air surrounding participants in a small study.
Roundup from Microbiology Meeting
Edyta Zielinska
| Jun 21, 2012
| 3 min read
Some of the interesting stories researchers were discussing at this year’s American Society of Microbiology meeting in San Francisco.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT