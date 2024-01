United Airlines, British Airways, China Southern Airlines, and Qatar Airways face a formal complaint over their refusal to transport animals for scientific research.

Researchers Take Action to End Airlines’ Restrictions on Lab Animals

Researchers Take Action to End Airlines’ Restrictions on Lab Animals

Researchers Take Action to End Airlines’ Restrictions on Lab Animals

United Airlines, British Airways, China Southern Airlines, and Qatar Airways face a formal complaint over their refusal to transport animals for scientific research.

United Airlines, British Airways, China Southern Airlines, and Qatar Airways face a formal complaint over their refusal to transport animals for scientific research.