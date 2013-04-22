ADVERTISEMENT
  3. alfred russel wallace

Review: The Origin of Species
Jef Akst | Nov 22, 2013 | 3 min read
The Howard Hughes Medical Institute this week released three short films to teach students about evolution and speciation.
Darwin Cleared of Plagiarism
Chris Palmer | Jun 26, 2013 | 1 min read
A new book by an evolution historian asserts that Darwin and Wallace developed their theories of evolution independently.
Flying Frog, 1855
Kate Yandell | May 1, 2013 | 3 min read
Alfred Russel Wallace, Darwin’s unheralded codiscoverer of the theory of evolution by natural selection, found inspiration in the specimens he collected on his travels.
Naturalist’s House for Sale
Dan Cossins | Apr 22, 2013 | 1 min read
One of the surviving UK homes of pioneering but long-overlooked evolutionary theorist Alfred Russel Wallace is on the market.
