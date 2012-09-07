alternative careers

ADVERTISEMENT
Opinion: Tales from the Nonacademic Career Path
Anna Kriebs | Sep 2, 2017 | 4 min read
Graduate students from The Scripps Research Institute share how they prepared to enter policy, law, biotech, and beyond.
Addressing Biomedical Science’s PhD Problem
Catherine Offord | Jan 1, 2017 | 8 min read
Researchers and institutions seek to bridge the gap between emerging life science professionals and available positions.
Making the Most of School
Viviane Callier | May 1, 2016 | 9 min read
Agencies and institutions strive to better prepare graduate students and postdocs for futures in academia and beyond.
Post-Grad Job Prospects
Viviane Callier | Apr 28, 2016 | 2 min read
A new study quantifies the imbalance between the number of biomedical graduate job seekers and available positions in the U.S.
Opinion: Hone Your Craft, Sell Your Skills
Viviane Callier and Nathan L. Vanderford | May 12, 2014 | 3 min read
In an ever-changing job market, PhD scientists should be careful not to confuse their passion with their research foci, and to avoid academic tunnel vision.
Start It Up
Dan Cossins | Apr 1, 2013 | 8 min read
Young researchers who left the academic path to transform their bright ideas into thriving companies discuss their experiences, and how you can launch your own business.
Online Career Planning
Edyta Zielinska | Sep 7, 2012 | 1 min read
One of the largest biological professional societies has developed an online tool to help early stage scientists plan successful careers.
