ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
alternative careers
alternative careers
Opinion: Tales from the Nonacademic Career Path
Anna Kriebs
| Sep 2, 2017
| 4 min read
Graduate students from The Scripps Research Institute share how they prepared to enter policy, law, biotech, and beyond.
Addressing Biomedical Science’s PhD Problem
Catherine Offord
| Jan 1, 2017
| 8 min read
Researchers and institutions seek to bridge the gap between emerging life science professionals and available positions.
Making the Most of School
Viviane Callier
| May 1, 2016
| 9 min read
Agencies and institutions strive to better prepare graduate students and postdocs for futures in academia and beyond.
Post-Grad Job Prospects
Viviane Callier
| Apr 28, 2016
| 2 min read
A new study quantifies the imbalance between the number of biomedical graduate job seekers and available positions in the U.S.
Opinion: Hone Your Craft, Sell Your Skills
Viviane Callier and Nathan L. Vanderford
| May 12, 2014
| 3 min read
In an ever-changing job market, PhD scientists should be careful not to confuse their passion with their research foci, and to avoid academic tunnel vision.
Start It Up
Dan Cossins
| Apr 1, 2013
| 8 min read
Young researchers who left the academic path to transform their bright ideas into thriving companies discuss their experiences, and how you can launch your own business.
Online Career Planning
Edyta Zielinska
| Sep 7, 2012
| 1 min read
One of the largest biological professional societies has developed an online tool to help early stage scientists plan successful careers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT