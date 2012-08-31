ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
alternative energy
alternative energy
The First Step Towards a "Hydrogen Society" in the Kansai Region
The Union of Kansai Governments
| Jul 6, 2021
| 3 min read
Introducing two large-scale projects designed to demonstrate the potential for creating, transporting, storing, and using hydrogen in society.
Roadmap for Establishing a Hydrogen Supply Chain in the Kansai Area (Japan)
The Union of Kansai Governments
| Jun 29, 2021
| 2 min read
Bringing out the potential of the Kansai area through the conception and implementation of a "hydrogen society".
Synthego: Transforming the energy sector with CRISPR
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Nov 13, 2019
| 1 min read
New technology is required to increase bioenergy production. CRISPR may be the answer.
Obama Calls for Clean Energy Boost
Bob Grant
| Mar 18, 2013
| 1 min read
The President wants to devote $2 billion to research that might wean America off of oil.
Democrats Approve Party Platform
Bob Grant
| Sep 6, 2012
| 2 min read
The Democratic Party reveals its positions on key policy issues, including those that affect the lives and work of scientists.
Science and the GOP Platform
Bob Grant
| Aug 31, 2012
| 2 min read
Republicans unveil their quadrennial list of policy positions, and it toes the party line on some science issues while upping support for others.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT