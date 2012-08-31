ADVERTISEMENT
  3. alternative energy

The First Step Towards a "Hydrogen Society" in the Kansai Region
The Union of Kansai Governments | Jul 6, 2021 | 3 min read
Introducing two large-scale projects designed to demonstrate the potential for creating, transporting, storing, and using hydrogen in society.
Roadmap for Establishing a Hydrogen Supply Chain in the Kansai Area (Japan)
The Union of Kansai Governments | Jun 29, 2021 | 2 min read
Bringing out the potential of the Kansai area through the conception and implementation of a "hydrogen society".
Synthego: Transforming the energy sector with CRISPR
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Nov 13, 2019 | 1 min read
New technology is required to increase bioenergy production. CRISPR may be the answer.
Obama Calls for Clean Energy Boost
Bob Grant | Mar 18, 2013 | 1 min read
The President wants to devote $2 billion to research that might wean America off of oil.
Democrats Approve Party Platform
Bob Grant | Sep 6, 2012 | 2 min read
The Democratic Party reveals its positions on key policy issues, including those that affect the lives and work of scientists.
Science and the GOP Platform
Bob Grant | Aug 31, 2012 | 2 min read
Republicans unveil their quadrennial list of policy positions, and it toes the party line on some science issues while upping support for others.
