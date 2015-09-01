ADVERTISEMENT
Evolution of the Penis
Kerry Grens | Oct 30, 2015 | 1 min read
A phallus-less reptile goes through a developmental stage with external genitalia, suggesting a common origin for the organ among amniotes.
Aural History
Geoffrey A. Manley | Sep 1, 2015 | 10+ min read
The form and function of the ears of modern land vertebrates cannot be understood without knowing how they evolved.
