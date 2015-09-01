ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
amniotes
amniotes
Evolution of the Penis
Kerry Grens
| Oct 30, 2015
| 1 min read
A phallus-less reptile goes through a developmental stage with external genitalia, suggesting a common origin for the organ among amniotes.
Aural History
Geoffrey A. Manley
| Sep 1, 2015
| 10+ min read
The form and function of the ears of modern land vertebrates cannot be understood without knowing how they evolved.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT