Image of the Day: Second Hand
Chia-Yi Hou | Jul 10, 2019 | 1 min read
A 3-D printed prosthetic hand moves by reading the signals in forearm muscles.
Gaining Proprioception with Prosthetics
Bob Grant | May 31, 2017 | 2 min read
New surgical techniques may help amputees feel more enmeshed with their artificial limbs.
Understanding Body Ownership and Agency
Roman Liepelt and Jack Brooks | May 1, 2017 | 10+ min read
Understanding how people recognize and control their own bodies could help researchers develop therapies for those who’ve lost their sense of self.
