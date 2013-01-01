ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Infographic: The Omentum&rsquo;s Role in Health and Disease
Infographic: The Omentum’s Role in Health and Disease
Belly fat helps fight infection, but is also a common site of metastasis.
Infographic: The Omentum’s Role in Health and Disease
Infographic: The Omentum’s Role in Health and Disease

Belly fat helps fight infection, but is also a common site of metastasis.

Belly fat helps fight infection, but is also a common site of metastasis.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. anatomical illustration

anatomical illustration

Belly Fat Has a Role to Play in Fighting Infections
Selene Meza-Perez and Troy D. Randall | Oct 1, 2018 | 9 min read
Hanging in front of the abdomen like an apron, the depot of visceral fat known as the omentum helps regulate immune responses.
Homo sapiens Exposed, 1556
Sukanya Charuchandra | Sep 1, 2018 | 2 min read
Juan Valverde de Amusco’s anatomical drawings corrected some earlier errors while making anatomy more accessible.
Anatomical Art
Eli Chen | Jul 31, 2014 | 1 min read
Through her Street Anatomy blog, medical illustrator Vanessa Ruiz has connected with a diverse array of arists who draw inspiration from the human body.
Anatomy for Everybody
Eli Chen | Jul 31, 2014 | 3 min read
Meet Vanessa Ruiz, the medical illustrator behind the popular art blog Street Anatomy.
The Neuron Doctrine, circa 1894
Chris Palmer | Nov 1, 2013 | 3 min read
Santiago Ramón y Cajal used a staining technique developed by Camillo Golgi to formulate the idea that the neuron is the basic unit of the nervous system.
Dissection via Paintbrush
Tracy Vence | Oct 31, 2013 | 3 min read
An artist uses latex body paint to bring anatomical structures to life.
“Living Lectures”
Tracy Vence | Oct 31, 2013 | 1 min read
Massachusetts-based artist Danny Quirk uses latex body paint to bring anatomical structures to life.
Slices of Life, circa 1872
Dan Cossins | Jan 1, 2013 | 2 min read
A master of topographical anatomy, Christian Wilhelm Braune produced accurate colored lithographs from cross sections of the human body.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT