White rabbits are held in place with transparent restraints in a research laboratory
Lawsuit Alleges USDA Secretly Relaxed Animal Welfare Inspections
A Harvard Law School lawsuit filed on behalf of animal welfare organizations accuses the United States Department of Agriculture of offloading the burden of inspecting animal research sites to a private third party, resulting in a system that the lawsuit describes as largely self-policing and less rigorous.
Bob Grant | Apr 3, 2017 | 2 min read
USDA posting few animal inspections; HHS secretary proposes cutting indirect research expenses; science journalism vs. fake news
