Image of the Day:
Fukuipteryx
Fossil
This ancient bird has a modern tail bone.
Home
Subjects
Archaeopteryx
Archaeopteryx
Fossil Reshuffles Avian Family Tree
Dan Cossins
| May 30, 2013
| 2 min read
A newly discovered fossil of what may be the earliest known bird redraws the picture of the early avian evolution, but some researchers are not convinced.
On the Origin of Birds
Cristina Luiggi
| Jul 27, 2011
| 3 min read
The discovery of a new bird-like fossil challenges longstanding theories about which species of dinosaur gave rise to the avian lineage.
