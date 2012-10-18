ADVERTISEMENT
Artistic
Artistic
Channeling Animals
Molly Sharlach
| Nov 24, 2015
| 3 min read
Artists reinterpret structures built by birds, insects, and corals in a new exhibit.
Inside a Painter’s Brain
Ajai Raj
| Oct 24, 2014
| 2 min read
Dean Cercone shares the cortical correlates of his creative process as part of a neuroscience-inspired exhibition.
How Artistic Brains Differ
Jef Akst
| Apr 18, 2014
| 1 min read
A study reveals structural differences between the brains of artists and non-artists.
Bridging Two Worlds
Rachel Bernstein
| Apr 4, 2014
| 3 min read
Lynne Quarmby’s love of the natural world inspires her to explore beyond her cell biology lab through art.
Science Cartoonist Doesn’t Draw “Funny Style”
Becca Cudmore
| Jan 31, 2014
| 4 min read
Sidney Harris communicates science with minimal line work.
Bacteriography
Beth Marie Mole
| Oct 18, 2012
| 3 min read
A scientist-turned-artist cultures bacteria into art.
