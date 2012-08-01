ADVERTISEMENT
Q&A: New Preprint Server for Clinical Research
Chia-Yi Hou
| Jun 5, 2019
| 4 min read
The cofounder of
bioRxiv
, Richard Sever, discusses why there’s a need for the preprint server
medRxiv
that launched today.
Funders Back Centralized Bio Preprint Server
Bob Grant
| Feb 12, 2017
| 2 min read
Major research funding agencies lend their support to an ASAPbio-led effort to streamline the banking of non–peer-reviewed manuscripts in the life sciences.
Journals Seek Out Preprints
Tracy Vence
| Jan 18, 2017
| 4 min read
With its recruitment of dedicated “preprint editors,”
PLOS Genetics
makes official the practice of soliciting non-peer–reviewed manuscripts posted online.
Even More Preprints
Bob Grant
| Aug 17, 2016
| 1 min read
A new psychology-centric preprint server is slated to launch.
Q&A: 1 Million Preprints and Counting
Tracy Vence
| Dec 29, 2014
| 4 min read
A conversation with arXiv founder Paul Ginsparg
Fueling ArXiv’s Future
Tracy Vence
| Sep 16, 2013
| 1 min read
More than 170 institutions from 22 countries pledge to support the preprint repository for the next five years.
ArXiv Attracts Biologists
Bob Grant
| Aug 1, 2012
| 1 min read
Life scientists are increasingly posting manuscripts to the preprint server, joining the ranks of thousands of physicists.
