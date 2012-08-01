ADVERTISEMENT
Richard Sever bioRxiv medRxiv preprint server launch
Q&A: New Preprint Server for Clinical Research
Chia-Yi Hou | Jun 5, 2019 | 4 min read
The cofounder of bioRxiv, Richard Sever, discusses why there’s a need for the preprint server medRxiv that launched today.
Funders Back Centralized Bio Preprint Server
Bob Grant | Feb 12, 2017 | 2 min read
Major research funding agencies lend their support to an ASAPbio-led effort to streamline the banking of non–peer-reviewed manuscripts in the life sciences.
Journals Seek Out Preprints
Tracy Vence | Jan 18, 2017 | 4 min read
With its recruitment of dedicated “preprint editors,” PLOS Genetics makes official the practice of soliciting non-peer–reviewed manuscripts posted online. 
Even More Preprints
Bob Grant | Aug 17, 2016 | 1 min read
A new psychology-centric preprint server is slated to launch.
Q&A: 1 Million Preprints and Counting
Tracy Vence | Dec 29, 2014 | 4 min read
A conversation with arXiv founder Paul Ginsparg
Fueling ArXiv’s Future
Tracy Vence | Sep 16, 2013 | 1 min read
More than 170 institutions from 22 countries pledge to support the preprint repository for the next five years.
ArXiv Attracts Biologists
Bob Grant | Aug 1, 2012 | 1 min read
Life scientists are increasingly posting manuscripts to the preprint server, joining the ranks of thousands of physicists.
