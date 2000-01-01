An analysis of more than 400 human genomes from residents of 13 African countries presented at this week’s annual meeting of the American Society of Human Genetics greatly expands our species’ cataloged genetic diversity.

Sequences of African Genomes Highlights Long-Overlooked Diversity

