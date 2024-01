From an excavation of a site called Çatalhöyük, in modern-day Turkey, scientists recover preserved whipworm eggs—a sign of settling down and living in close quarters.

Parasites in Ancient Poo Reflect Neolithic Settlers’ Lifestyle

