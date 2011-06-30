ADVERTISEMENT
Drug Headlines of 2011
Hannah Waters
| Dec 20, 2011
| 4 min read
A list of this year’s newsworthy successes—and failures—in drug development
Genentech Plans New Avastin Trial
Tia Ghose
| Nov 21, 2011
| 1 min read
After the FDA revoked its approval of Avastin for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, the drug maker says it will initiate new trials.
Breast Cancer Drug Not Safe, Says FDA
Megan Scudellari
| Jun 30, 2011
| 1 min read
Despite drug company’s and patients’ pleading, an FDA panel votes to rescind Avastin approval for breast cancer.
