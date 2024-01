Criticism of the paper first surfaced in 1994, and its author was accused of scientific misconduct.

Paper Used in Creationist Teaching Retracted After 30 Years

Paper Used in Creationist Teaching Retracted After 30 Years

Paper Used in Creationist Teaching Retracted After 30 Years

Criticism of the paper first surfaced in 1994, and its author was accused of scientific misconduct.

Criticism of the paper first surfaced in 1994, and its author was accused of scientific misconduct.