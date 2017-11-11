ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Interloper Cells
In kidney organoids, brain and muscle cells also develop.
Growth-Promoting Protein Linked to REM Sleep in Rats
Shawna Williams | Nov 11, 2017 | 2 min read
Brain-derived neurotrophic factor affects onset and duration of REM in the animals, but not other phases of sleep.
