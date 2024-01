A new review seeks to understand why the animals sometimes devour members of their own species.

It’s a Bear-Eat-Bear World: Understanding Cannibalism in the Largest Land Carnivores

It’s a Bear-Eat-Bear World: Understanding Cannibalism in the Largest Land Carnivores

A new review seeks to understand why the animals sometimes devour members of their own species.

A new review seeks to understand why the animals sometimes devour members of their own species.