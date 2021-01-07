ADVERTISEMENT
Renee Wegrzyn Tapped to Head ARPA-H
As the new agency’s director, the DARPA veteran will spearhead a high-risk, high-reward approach to biomedical research.
No More Paywalls on Federally Funded Research: White House
Shawna Williams | Aug 25, 2022 | 2 min read
The Biden administration will by 2026 require that all publicly funded work be deposited in designated repositories immediately on publication.
White House Names Monica Bertagnolli as NCI Director
Andy Carstens | Aug 10, 2022 | 2 min read
The announcement confirms earlier reports that Bertagnolli will become the first woman to lead the National Cancer Institute since its founding in 1937.
Biden Names National Monkeypox Response Coordinator
Shawna Williams | Aug 2, 2022 | 2 min read
FEMA official Robert Fenton and a deputy are charged with increasing access to tests, vaccines, and treatment.
Reorganization Would Shift Responsibility for US Pandemic Response
Shawna Williams | Jul 21, 2022 | 2 min read
The Biden administration plans to elevate the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response to its own division in a bid to improve the response to current and future public health emergencies, The Washington Post reports.
Biden Nominates New Science Advisor
Andy Carstens | Jun 22, 2022 | 2 min read
If the Senate confirms her appointment, Arati Prabhakar will become the first woman, person of color, and immigrant to head the Office of Science and Technology Policy.
Biden Orders More Research on Long COVID
Christie Wilcox, PhD | Apr 6, 2022 | 2 min read
A new presidential memorandum requires the Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate a government-wide push to generate a research action plan for the condition.
Eric Lander Allegedly Bullied, Disrespected Staff
Amanda Heidt | Feb 7, 2022 | 4 min read
More than a dozen current and former members of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy have shared details of alleged mistreatment, prompting President Biden’s top scientist to issue a formal apology.
Mysterious Havana Syndrome Not a Foreign Attack: CIA
Jef Akst | Jan 20, 2022 | 2 min read
Sharing interim findings of an investigation into strange illnesses among US diplomats and intelligence officials, the CIA says it’s unlikely that they are the result of directed energy or other weapon levied by an adversary.
Biden Picks Robert Califf to Head the FDA for a Second Time
Chloe Tenn | Nov 12, 2021 | 2 min read
The cardiologist was briefly the FDA Commissioner in the Obama Administration, and now has a second chance to act on plans he tried to implement during his first tenure.
To Booster or Not: Scientists and Regulators Debate
Jef Akst | Sep 16, 2021 | 7 min read
President Biden’s planned rollout of additional COVID-19 vaccine doses is set to begin next week, but questions remain about who should get them.
Biden Administration Backs Vaccine Intellectual Property Waiver
Amanda Heidt | May 10, 2021 | 4 min read
The move, which is not supported by the pharmaceutical industry, would allow other countries to design and manufacture COVID-19 vaccines without fear of litigation.
Science Advisor Nominee Faces Tough Questions from Senate Panel
Jef Akst | Apr 30, 2021 | 2 min read
Senators raise concerns about how Eric Lander of the Broad Institute has handled equality issues.
NIH Reverses Limits on Human Fetal Tissue Research
Amanda Heidt | Apr 19, 2021 | 3 min read
A new ruling removes the requirement that grants and proposals using the material receive approval from an ethical review board, reverting to the process in place before 2019.
President Biden Proposes Creating Two DARPA-Like Agencies
Lisa Winter | Apr 12, 2021 | 2 min read
These new initiatives would tackle problems relating to health and climate.
EPA Purges Trump Administration’s Science Advisors
Lisa Winter | Apr 1, 2021 | 2 min read
The agency says that to “reset” the advisory boards and bolster “scientific integrity,” more than 40 advisors appointed during former President Donald Trump’s tenure have been let go.
A Federal Judge Ditches EPA’s Science Transparency Rule
Asher Jones | Feb 8, 2021 | 2 min read
The Trump-era regulation, which allowed certain studies to be downplayed in the development of environmental regulations, drew sharp criticism from scientists and environmental groups.
Biden Names Geneticist Eric Lander as Top Science Adviser
Max Kozlov | Jan 18, 2021 | 3 min read
If confirmed, Lander will head the Office of Science and Technology Policy, a position that President Donald Trump left vacant for 18 months at the beginning of his term.
Science Advocates’ Wishlist for the Biden Administration
Amanda Heidt | Jan 7, 2021 | 6 min read
From immigration reform to climate change amelioration, researchers and science policy advocates share their hopes for 2021 and beyond.
