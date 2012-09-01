ADVERTISEMENT
Next-Level Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Production 
Take the leap from shake flasks to bioreactors.
Next-Level Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Production 
Next-Level Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Production 

Take the leap from shake flasks to bioreactors.

Take the leap from shake flasks to bioreactors.

Discover How Production Environment Monitoring Improves CAR T Cell Quality and Safety
Monitoring CAR T Cells for Quality, Safety, and Accuracy
XiltriX | Apr 14, 2023 | 1 min read
A well-established monitoring system can ensure a constant and stable environment for CAR T cell production. 
Learn the Key Considerations when Moving into Biomanufacturing
Getting Off to a Good Start When Moving into Biological Manufacturing
Cytiva | Jan 26, 2023 | 1 min read
Discover how a solid initial set-up helps make the transition into biomanufacturing seamless.
Photo of lab-grown chicken from Eat Just, Inc.
Cultured Meat Advances Toward the Market
Abby Olena, PhD | Feb 14, 2022 | 8 min read
The biotech industry is chipping away at the obstacles standing between the lab and the dinner plate.
red blood cell rbc ipsc induced pluripotent stem cell blood tranfsuion bioreactor
New Protocol Advances Toward Lab-Made Universal Red Blood Cells
Diana Kwon | Dec 17, 2020 | 4 min read
Researchers report a new way of generating the cells from induced pluripotent stem cells in hopes they will one day be used in blood transfusions.
The Scientist's LabTalk - Episode 4
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Dec 11, 2020 | 1 min read
The Past, Present, and Future of Gene Therapy: How to Scale-up Successfully
Mini Brains Model Zika Infection
Tanya Lewis | Apr 22, 2016 | 1 min read
Researchers create cerebral organoids in 3-D–printed bioreactors that can be used to model Zika infection.
Enter the Third Dimension
Amber Dance | Sep 1, 2012 | 10 min read
Cell culture goes 3-D with devices that better mimic in vivo conditions.
