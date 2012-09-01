bioreactor

ADVERTISEMENT
Monitoring CAR T Cells for Quality, Safety, and Accuracy
XiltriX
| Apr 14, 2023
| 1 min read
A well-established monitoring system can ensure a constant and stable environment for CAR T cell production.
Getting Off to a Good Start When Moving into Biological Manufacturing
Cytiva
| Jan 26, 2023
| 1 min read
Discover how a solid initial set-up helps make the transition into biomanufacturing seamless.
Cultured Meat Advances Toward the Market
Abby Olena, PhD
| Feb 14, 2022
| 8 min read
The biotech industry is chipping away at the obstacles standing between the lab and the dinner plate.
New Protocol Advances Toward Lab-Made Universal Red Blood Cells
Diana Kwon
| Dec 17, 2020
| 4 min read
Researchers report a new way of generating the cells from induced pluripotent stem cells in hopes they will one day be used in blood transfusions.
The Scientist
's LabTalk - Episode 4
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Dec 11, 2020
| 1 min read
The Past, Present, and Future of Gene Therapy: How to Scale-up Successfully
Mini Brains Model Zika Infection
Tanya Lewis
| Apr 22, 2016
| 1 min read
Researchers create cerebral organoids in 3-D–printed bioreactors that can be used to model Zika infection.
Enter the Third Dimension
Amber Dance
| Sep 1, 2012
| 10 min read
Cell culture goes 3-D with devices that better mimic in vivo conditions.
