Image of the Day: White Stripes
Black-and-white painted skin can help protect from insect bites.
Stripes Shoo Flies
Rina Shaikh-Lesko | Apr 4, 2014 | 1 min read
Zebras evolved stripes to prevent pesky biting flies from landing on them, a study finds.
