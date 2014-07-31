ADVERTISEMENT
blood stem cells
Alcohol Damages Mouse DNA
Jef Akst
| Jan 3, 2018
| 1 min read
A byproduct of alcohol consumption causes mutations in the DNA of mouse blood stem cells, and some of the breaks are not repaired.
Blood Stem Cells Grown in the Lab
Ashley Yeager
| May 17, 2017
| 3 min read
Researchers identify transcription factors and environmental conditions necessary to reprogram human and mouse cells into cells that function like hematopoietic stem cells.
Aged Wisdom
Jef Akst
| Jul 31, 2014
| 1 min read
Supercentenarian Hendrikje van Andel-Schipper appeared on
CNN
in 2009, before donating her body to science and yielding insights into her remarkable longevity.
