Bloomberg
Cornell to Build NYC Research Campus
Cristina Luiggi
| Dec 21, 2011
| 1 min read
New York City major names Cornell University as the winner of the year-long competition for rights to build a new sci-tech research facility in the city.
Proposals in for NYC Research Campus
Cristina Luiggi
| Nov 1, 2011
| 1 min read
With bids due last week, the city of New York City will now proceed to choose which university will get to build a high-tech research facility in the city.
NYC Lures Universities to Build Science Facility
Megan Scudellari
| Jul 21, 2011
| 1 min read
The city will provide cheap real estate and up to $100 million for a science and engineering campus.
