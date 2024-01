Slowing to just two beats per minute, the animals’ heart rate shows how they survive plunging far below the ocean’s surface to eat.

Blue Whales’ Hearts Can Beat Exceptionally Slowly

Blue Whales’ Hearts Can Beat Exceptionally Slowly

Slowing to just two beats per minute, the animals’ heart rate shows how they survive plunging far below the ocean’s surface to eat.

Slowing to just two beats per minute, the animals’ heart rate shows how they survive plunging far below the ocean’s surface to eat.