board of education

Arizona Moves to Alter Wording About Evolution in Education
Catherine Offord | May 25, 2018 | 2 min read
Proposed changes to the state’s school science standards would emphasize that parts of the theory are “not proven.”
Santa Fe School Board Opposes State Science Education Standards
Ashley P. Taylor | Oct 4, 2017 | 2 min read
Critics of the proposed curriculum say it leaves out important information relating to climate change and evolution.
