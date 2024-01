Both bobcats and the state’s namesake panther, an endangered species, have been spotted with signs of the condition.

Florida Wild Cats Struggle to Walk Due to Unknown Disorder

Florida Wild Cats Struggle to Walk Due to Unknown Disorder

Both bobcats and the state’s namesake panther, an endangered species, have been spotted with signs of the condition.

Both bobcats and the state’s namesake panther, an endangered species, have been spotted with signs of the condition.