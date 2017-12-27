ADVERTISEMENT
  3. body brokering

The Industry of Bodies Donated for Science Lacks Oversight: Investigations
Katarina Zimmer | Dec 27, 2017 | 2 min read
Reuters sheds light on the largely unregulated trade of human body parts taken from human cadavers donated for science. 
