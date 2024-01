The Boston University professor, who died of complications related to COVID-19, spent more than 40 years researching the lives of bats.

Bat Ecologist Thomas Kunz Dies

Bat Ecologist Thomas Kunz Dies

The Boston University professor, who died of complications related to COVID-19, spent more than 40 years researching the lives of bats.

The Boston University professor, who died of complications related to COVID-19, spent more than 40 years researching the lives of bats.