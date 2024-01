The technology, tested out on patients with epilepsy who already had electrodes implanted in their brains, is currently limited to 30–50 sentences.

Artificial Intelligence Decodes Speech from Brain Activity: Study

Artificial Intelligence Decodes Speech from Brain Activity: Study

The technology, tested out on patients with epilepsy who already had electrodes implanted in their brains, is currently limited to 30–50 sentences.

The technology, tested out on patients with epilepsy who already had electrodes implanted in their brains, is currently limited to 30–50 sentences.