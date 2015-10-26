ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Prehistoric Baby Bottles
Infants may have been drinking animal milk from vessels for thousands of years.
Bronze Age

Even in the Bronze Age, Humans Altered Soil Chemistry
Kerry Grens | Jun 13, 2018 | 1 min read
Ancient bones from Ireland reveal that farming has changed nitrogen composition in land for the last 3,000 years.
Bronze Age Plague Sequenced
Karen Zusi | Oct 26, 2015 | 1 min read
Plague-causing bacteria may have been around as early as 5,000 years ago, though a genomic analysis suggests that ancient strains were less contagious.
