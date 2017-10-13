ADVERTISEMENT
  bt

bt

Bt Corn Associated with Higher Yields, Less Insecticide Use in Neighboring Fields
Shawna Williams | Mar 13, 2018 | 1 min read
An analysis of 40 years of data also finds declines in pest populations after the introduction of the GM crop.
Insects Are Increasingly Evolving Resistance to Genetically Modified Crops
Ashley P. Taylor | Oct 13, 2017 | 2 min read
Plantings of non-GM refuges counter the development of resistance.
