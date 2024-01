US Preventive Services Task Force recommends genetic testing for mutations in the cancer-related genes for more—but not all—women.

New Guidelines Expand BRCA Screening

New Guidelines Expand BRCA Screening

US Preventive Services Task Force recommends genetic testing for mutations in the cancer-related genes for more—but not all—women.

US Preventive Services Task Force recommends genetic testing for mutations in the cancer-related genes for more—but not all—women.