Of the Hemiptera bugs, milkweed-chomping Oncopeltus fasciatus have hung onto more smell and taste receptors than their liquid-guzzling relatives.

Image of the Day: High Contrast

Image of the Day: High Contrast

Of the Hemiptera bugs, milkweed-chomping Oncopeltus fasciatus have hung onto more smell and taste receptors than their liquid-guzzling relatives.

Of the Hemiptera bugs, milkweed-chomping Oncopeltus fasciatus have hung onto more smell and taste receptors than their liquid-guzzling relatives.