Finding new tenants for former drug development sites isn’t always easy. But a new, thriving industry has materialized to do just that.

Pharma’s Ghost Labs Find New Life

Pharma’s Ghost Labs Find New Life

Finding new tenants for former drug development sites isn’t always easy. But a new, thriving industry has materialized to do just that.

Finding new tenants for former drug development sites isn’t always easy. But a new, thriving industry has materialized to do just that.